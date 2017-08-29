Publix SuperCup attracts 200 teams over 2 weekends

Perdido based Snap Soccer and Perdido Bay FC will bring more than 100 elite girls’ soccer teams from throughout the southeast to local soccer complexes Sept. 9-10 and and an equal number of boys’ elite teams to the area the following weekend (Sept. 16-17) for its annual Publix SuperCup Soccer Tournament.

The event started as the Flora-Bama Soccer Showcase with only 75 teams in 2007 and grew to over 220 teams in 2013. Publix has come online in 2014 as the title sponsor and major supporter of youth soccer in the Gulf Coast community.

Games will be played at the Perdido Sportsplex on Bauer Rd. in Pensacola, the Orange Beach Sportsplex on William Silvers Pkwy and the Foley Sports Tourism Complex on County Rd. 20 on Foley. The double weekend tourney will bring more than 2500 players and 8000 spectators from Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, Illinois and Georgia, in additon to Alabama and Florida. The tourney’s economic impact is more than $1.5 million. For tourney info or opportunities to expose your business at the tourney call John Guidroz at 850-492-9260, email Info@SnapSoccer.com or visit snapsoccer.com.