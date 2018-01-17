Randy Albright will perform Feb. 18 at St. Thomas By Sea

A Musical Celebration of Life will feature singer-songwriter Randy Albright (pictured) at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 18 at St. Thomas by-the-Sea Catholic Church, Orange Beach. Light refreshments will be served after the performance. Proceeds will benefit Good Counsel Mary’s Shelter Gulf Coast, a home for homeless pregnant women who choose life for their unborn child. Tickets are $15 and must be purchased in advance. They are available at St. Thomas by the Sea and The Island Church in Orange Beach; Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church, Gulf Shores; St. Margaret Catholic Church, Foley, or by calling Jeanne Franz, 251-968-5268 or franz4323@ya hoo.com.

His performance of favorite spirituals songs and dialogue is sure to touch the heart of each listener. Hear Randy’s pro-life story as he sings his way into your heart and leaves you with a deeper understanding and greater appreciation for innocent life, living in a mother’s womb and beyond with hope, forgiveness and healing. Audiences of all ages have joyfully come away with a renewed spirit.