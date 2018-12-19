Reelin’ In the New Year Bash at The Wharf

Reelin’ In The New Year & Kids Confetti Drop is the title of the New Year’s Eve street party at The Wharf. The bash is one of the best events of the year with activities for the whole family, including live music, fireworks, a midnight Marlin Drop, a mechanical bull, and a surf simulator. A Kids Confetti Drop has been added for earlier in the day so your little ones can celebrate before their bedtime!

Kids Confetti Drop activities will include trampoline jumpee, mechanical bull, rock climbing wall, surf simulator, face painting, and more. Prices for certain activities range from $5 to $10. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with the confetti drop at noon.

Live music includes DJ Ramsey from 5-7pm, Kyle Daigle from 7-9pm, and Wes Loper Band from 9-midnight.

Midnight also brings fireworks and our famous Marlin Drop! Main Street is the best viewing spot for all the action.

Other Holiday Activities at The Wharf:

• Ice Skating Rink: Grab a pair of skates and glide, spin, or fall into the season. Nov. 16 – Jan. 13, Regular hours: Monday-Sunday 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. November 26 – December 18: Mon-Fri: 4 – 10 p.m., Sat-Sun: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.; January 1 – 13: Mon-Fri: 4 – 10 p.m., Sat-Sun: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Cost: $10 for skating includes skate rental; $13 for skating and Ferris wheel; $80 for frequent skater pass; $3 for a pair of socks. (Closed on Christmas & Thanksgiving). Location: The front parking lot next to Sand Dollar and the Fire Station.

• Photos with Santa: Sit with jolly Claus in Santa’s Village and capture the moment forever. From Nov.16-Dec.24. Time: Fridays: 3-7 p.m. | Saturdays: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. | Sunday:12-6 p.m.; Dec.17 – 22: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. (Mon-Sat, the week before Christmas); Dec. 24: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (Christmas Eve); Cost: Various price packages available.

• Horse & Carriage Rides: Spend an evening under the moon in an enchanted horse-drawn carriage. Trot along through streets and gaze at the lights and decorations with your loved ones. Across from Ice Skating Rink from 5 – 8 p.m. on Nov. 18, 25 & 30 and Dec. 2, 8, 9, 14, 15 and 16. Cost: $30 per carriage ride (up to 4 people); $5 for single rider.