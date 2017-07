Republican Women host July 29 Hearts for Healing auction

The South Baldwin Republican Women is hosting a “Hearts for Healing” Silent & Live Auction on July 29th at the Foley Civic Center from 6-9 p.m. Sheriff Hoss Mack will act as celebrity auctioneer and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to Hope Haven in Summerdale which is a home for women who are victims of human trafficking. Tickets are $15.00 and will be sold at the door.