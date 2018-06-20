Rockin’ Patriotic Party July 1 at G.S. American Legion

American Legion Post 44 in Gulf Shores will celebrate our country and all our local patriots. We’re going to have a Rockin’ Patriotic Red, White and Blue Party on Sunday, July 1 from 5 to 8 p.m.

Celebrate Independence Day with Gulf Shores patriots. Sport your American pride by wearing red, white and blue. American meals will be available along with red, white and blue popsicles. Rock out with classic patriotic music such as American Woman, Made in the USA, and Proud to Be an American.

Post 44 is located at 6781 Gulf Shores Pkwy. For more info, call 251-948-6119.