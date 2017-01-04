Sandspur Band Welcome Back Snowbird Concert is Jan. 5

Join your friends and neighbors on Thursday evening January 5 at 7pm for a concert of gospel bluegrass music by perennial local favorites, the Sandspur Band. The program in the sanctuary of Gulf Shores United Methodist Church will include memorable old time melodies including Sweet Beulah Land, Down to the River to Pray, Swing Low and many others. Tickets at $5 each at Thee Coffee Shop in the church’s South Plaza Campus in the Winn Dixie Shopping Plaza off highway 59. Tickets will also be available at the door. Members of the (pictured) Sandspur Band, Mel Middlebrooks, Susie Hewitt, Tommy Salter, Larry Davis and Clarence Bauer, enjoy singing harmony while accompanying themselves on various stringed instruments plus a harmonica. Formed 14 years ago as a nurturing ministry of GSUMC, the group has shared its music over the years with individuals who were homebound and with residents of nursing homes and assisted living facilities. The band also plays frequently throughout the area for numerous church, community and family events such as homecomings and reunions. For more information, please contact the GSUMC office, 1900 Gulf Shores Parkway, at 251-968-2411.