SBCT’s A Christmas Story opens Dec. 1

The South Baldwin Community Theatre in Gulf Shores will present A Christmas Story Dec. 1-2 & Dec. 8-9 at 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 3 & Dec. 10 at 2 p.m. The play is the first of three Young Artist Series (YAS) plays for the 2017-2018 season. The director is Julie Wessler and the assistant director is Brandi Wittman.

Based on the humorous writings of author Jean Shepherd, this beloved holiday movie follows the wintry exploits of youngster Ralph Parker, who spends most of his time dodging a bully and dreaming of his ideal Christmas gift, a “Red Ryder air rifle.” Frequently at odds with his cranky dad but comforted by his doting mother, Ralphie struggles to make it to Christmas Day with his glasses and his hopes intact. Ralphie pleads his case before his mother, his teacher and even Santa Claus himself, at Higbee’s Department Store. The consistent response: “You’ll shoot your eye out!”

Enjoy all the elements from the beloved movie, as well as additional scenes and new characters. A Christmas Story is sure to get you in the holiday spirit.

Admission is $15 for adults and $9.95 for children. South Baldwin Community Theater is located at 2022 West 2nd St. in Gulf Shores. For more info or to buy tickets, visit sbct.biz or call 251-968-6721.