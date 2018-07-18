Sirens of Sea Tailgating Drawdown Sept. 21 at O.B. Event Center

Sirens of the Sea, a local women’s Mardi Gras Krewe, is in full swing this summer working on their upcoming Annual Fall Fundraiser, The 2nd Annual Football Tailgating Drawdown. Last year’s theme was so well received that they are bringing it back. It is going to be held at the Orange Beach Event Center at The Wharf on September 21 starting at 6 p.m. The event promises to be a fun filled night. The Grand Prize is a hefty $5000.

Raffle items this year, soon to be announced, will appeal to a wide audience. Raffle tickets are only $2. The Silent Auction will have a wide array of valuable items to bid on. The band STORMY from Louisiana will light up the night with horns, keyboard and vocals. Food will be catered by Down South BBQ.

Everyone is invited to come out and join the tailgate party, wear their favorite NCAA College or NFL Pro Football team fanfare. Sirens of the Sea support our local communities throughout the year. A portion of the proceeds support several selected local charities, previously including Baldwin County Child Advocacy Center (CARE HOUSE). Their Annual Sirens Scholarship Fund is awarded to a local high school senior for college tuition. Tickets are $50 and will be on sale soon. For more information or tickets contact Linda Pacatte at 251-402-2218 or Judy Hamby 270-887-9691 or any Siren member.

Pictured: Judie Hooper, President and the 2018 Drawdown Committee.