Skins Games held monthly at Orange Beach Golf Center

The City of Orange Beach Golf Center will hold Skins Game tournaments on the first Sunday of each month through April, with a shotgun start at 1 p.m.

Each player places $5 to a pot for Skins and $2 in a pot for closest-to-the-pin on a designated hole.

There are nine Orange Beach merchants sponsoring a hole-in-one, which pays $250. Free hot dogs will be served prior to the tournament. The Orange Beach Golf Center is located at 4700 Easy Street, off of Canal Road. Info: 251-981-GOLF(4653). The 9-Hole, Par-3 Course is open daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.