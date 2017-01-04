The Snook Youth Club Of Foley having fun with adults

By Julissa Obispo-Ruiz

Who said fun is only for kids? Are you an adult sitting at home bored and alone in the mornings when you drop your children off at school? Well, here is one big secret that will blow your mind! The Snook Youth Club of Foley is now offering adult classes for all who want some fun. Now offering Beading class, Public Awareness class, Dance as well as Flower Arrangement class. The Snook Youth Club of Foley is located at 1391 Cedar St in Foley, AL. We are looking for adults in our area to participate in this social and educational time. Classes are offered on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 10:30am-1pm. For more information please feel free to call us at (251) 943-1483, e-mail us at snookyouthcluboffoley@gmail.com, or make your way down to the Snook Youth Club of Foley today! The Snook Youth Club of Foley is a 501 (c) 3 Non profit organization and a partner agency of the United Way of Baldwin county.This program has been made possible by a grant from the Alabama State Council of The Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.