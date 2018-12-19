Snook Youth Club tree decorators judged best in Foley contest

A tree decorated by the Snook Youth Club was judged best among the many beautiful trees decorated by local churches, schools, businesses and civic groups as part of the City of Foley’s Christmas Celebration. The trees will also be on display at Heritage Park through the holidays.

Foley Intermediate School was the second place tree and the Gulf Shores Garden Club took the third place ribbon. Southern Chevrolet and Home Boss Inspection earned honorable mention awards.

“We had a record number of trees and I believe they were the most beautiful ever,’’ said event coordinator Beverly Manley. “The judges were hard pressed to choose winners as all the entries were wonderful.

“They were a beautiful addition to our Christmas in the Park event last weekend. We received so many comments about how beautiful the trees were this year. It was an honor to have so many participate,’’ she added.

The Snook Youth Club tree decorating team included (pictured) Aubrey and Emery Cosson, Cherriez and Chris Gardner, Jakarri and Komora Garrett, Alex Gonzalez, Vodney and Vaniyah Cleveland, Hayden and Kelson Hunt, Destiny and Brandon Kemp, Taylor Leff, Autumn Stillwell, Koehn Thomas, Shannon James, Anica Blackmon. Tobias Evans and Patrice Tiggs.