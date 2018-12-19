Sounds Of Christmas Dec. 20 At First Presbyterian

The First Presbyterian Church of Gulf Shores extends a warm welcome to all to the upcoming Chancel Choir performance of “The Sounds of Christmas” on Thurs. evening, Dec. 20 at 6:30 p.m. The 31st annual presentation of this concert features a wide array of music, including everything from sacred to jazzy gospel. Solo performers this year will include Kayla Dowling, piano; Della Grigsby, cello; Elisa Lyle, flute; Cristina Meyer, soprano; Lauren Gonsoulin, soprano; Steve Pearce, tenor and Barbara While, organ.

Directed by Minister of Music Pam Winstead, the concert is free and a nursery will be provided. On Christmas Eve, the Candlelight Service will take place at 5:30 p.m. in the Sanctuary.and will include special selections from the Chancel Choir. For more info, visit firstpresbyterianchurchgulfshores.org or call 251-978-8130.