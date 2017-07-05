South Baldwin Republican Women announce all-female Color Guard

The South Baldwin Republican Women announce the formation of their all-female Color Guard. The Unit, made up of patriotic women ages 40 and up and includes a WWII veteran, was formed as one of the Club’s many community outreach programs for the purpose of providing a much needed and valuable service.

The Unit is available to conduct Flag Ceremonies at non-partisan civic and community events in and around the Baldwin County, AL area and beyond. The service is free; however, the Club will accept donations to offset travel, uniform and equipment expenses for the all-volunteer Unit.

The Unit will conduct its first Flag Ceremony at the PZK Hall in Robertsdale at 11 a.m. on July 15, at the Baldwin County Republican Party’s Pork and Politics forum for Republican candidates for U.S. Senate. Free BBQ and drinks will be served.