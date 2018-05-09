Summer activities start May 25 at Wharf

Summer activities start May 25 at WharfMore

The Wharf will celebrate the season with its So. Much. Summer. campaign beginning Friday, May 25 with the annual Pepsi® Beach Ball Drop.

Again this year, five thousand beach balls will fall from above Marlin Circle at 6:25 p.m. – some specially marked for redeemable prizes. The night will feature live music from Red Bow Records recording artist Craig Campbell presented by 95 KSJ. Since launching onto the music scene in 2011, he has logged four consecutive charted hits, more than a billion radio airplay audience impressions and more than half a million downloads. The “Outskirts of Heaven” singer will go on at 6:30 p.m. There will be a variety of kids activities available throughout the night including: a surf simulator, bouncy house, rock climbing wall, bungee trampoline, live animals and face painting priced at $5- $10. The night will close with the SPECTRA Sound and Light Spectacular at 8:30 and 9 p.m.

From May 28 to August 12, So. Much. Summer. will include recurring events each night of the week aimed to provide fun, free activities for the entire family.

• Monday – Sparks After Dark; Main Street, 8:45 p.m. View the fireworks display from Main Street each Monday following the first SPECTRA show.

• Tuesday – Kids Night; Palm Plaza, 5:30-8:30 p.m. The Wharf will host Kids Night featuring a foam party, bouncy house, live animals, face painting and more.

• Wednesday – Wheel of Deals; 5-10 p.m. – Each Wednesday, various tenants will have discounts including an ongoing package for a round of mini golf for $1 when you purchase a Ferris wheel ride.

• Thursday – Circus on Main; Main Street, 6-9 p.m. Thursdays will transport guests under the big top each week with a circus-themed night including alternating talent and entertainment such as aerial artists, stilt walkers, fire act and magicians.

• Friday and Saturday – Dancin’ in the Street; Main Street, 7-10 p.m. Free DJ entertainment each weekend complete with games, prizes and appearances from mascots Finn and Starla.

• Sunday – Pepsi Pirate Party; Main Street, 7-10 p.m. Enjoy the pirate-themed SPECTRA Sound and Light Spectacular at each show time with interactive elements, bubble machines and prizes,

The property will host numerous other events throughout the season including the Independence Day Celebration, Blue Marlin Grand Championship as well as the continuation of the C Spire concert series at The Wharf Amphitheater. Times and dates are subject to change – For a full schedule and up-to-date event news, visit alwharf.com.