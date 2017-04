Sunrise Service at Fort Gaines on Dauphin Isle

Fort Gaines Historic Site at 51 Bienville Blvd. on Dauphin Island will host a 6:30 a.m. Easter sunrise service on the Great Lawn within the walls of Fort Gaines. The service is open to everyone in the community. Free admission will be given to guests from 6-7 a.m. Those attending are encouraged to bring their own chairs or blanket. Info: 251-861-6992.