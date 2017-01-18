Swift-Coles Home hosts ghostly soirees Jan. 27 & Feb. 3

Share some spirits with the spirits of the Swift-Coles Historic Home during ghostly soiree on January 27 and February 3. Journey back in time to 1977, where your host, the late (pictured) Nik Coles, will invite you into his beautiful historic home to enjoy a buffet of gastric delights and a host of fascinating characters who contributed to the history of the house and Baldwin County.

This is a unique, interactive theatre experience where every guest is a part of the show. 1970’s attire is encouraged at this cocktail party, which is being produced and directed by Laura Pfizenmayer. Guests may encounter shades from the past such as General Ira Platt Swift, Ione & Billy Swift or the family matriarch, Susan Roberts Swift. This fundraiser will help in the continued renovations and upkeep of this home that has been part of Baldwin County history since 1882. Tickets are $40 per person and can be purchased at the Gulf Coast Arts Alliance Gallery in Gulf Shores, the Fairhope Museum, online at sbct.biz (South Baldwin Community Theatre website) or at Swift-Coles Historic Home, located at 17424 Swift-Coles Lane in Bon Secour. For more info, call 251-949-5550 or email swiftcoles@outlook.com.