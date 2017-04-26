T0I Kentucky Derby Party May 6 at Live Bait

The 11th Annual Treasures of the Isle Kentucky Derby Island Style Party & $1,000 Drawdown Jackpot will be held from 1 p.m. ‘til on Saturday, May 6 at Live Bait Too in Orange Beach (24281 Perdido Beach Blvd.). There will be terrific food, the famous TOI fun hat contest, derby jackpots and a silent auction. Event tickets are $25 and include door prizes. Additionally, patrons will have an opportunity to purchase $15 tickets for a $1000 drawdown jackpot.

Tickets are available at the door or from any TOI member or at the Tacky Jacks Gift Shops in Orange Beach or Gulf Shores. For ticket, sponsor or silent auction donation info, call Karen Favereau at 615-476-8489. Follow TOI on Facebook or visit treasuresoftheisle.org for more info. Pictured: TOI members and guests celebrating the Run For The Roses at the 2016 TOI party