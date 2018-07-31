The Lion King Jr. opens Aug. 3 at SBCT

Six run production part of Young Artists Series

Tickets are on sale now for the South Baldwin Community Theatre’s six run production of Disney’s The Liong King Jr. Shows are scheduled August 3, 4, 10 & 11 @ 7:30 p.m. and August 5 & 12 (Sunday) @ 2 p.m. To purchase online, go to sbct.biz.

An SBCT Young Artist production, the play has captivated the imagination of audiences around the world as a one-of-a-kind musical of the African savannah. See Simba, Rafiki and an unforgettable cast of characters come to life on stage, as they journey from Pride Rock to the jungle . . . and back again, in this inspiring, coming-of-age tale. Presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International, the play is directed by Jan Hinnen. Tickets are $15 for adults and $9.95 for children. Tickets are also available at the theatre box office (2022 W. 2nd St. in Gulf Shores the week of the show and at the door. Call 251-968-6721 for more info.