Three on a String April 12 at Coastal Community College

Alabama’s own Three on a String, now celebrating 47 years in the entertainment business, will be in concert on April 12 at 7 p.m., in Centennial Hall at Alabama Coastal Community College’s Fairhope campus. Proceeds from this event will help fund the college’s GED Scholarship fund – a long-time outreach ministry of Fairhope Christian Church. Tickets are $25 per couple or $15 per individual. They are available from Fairhope Christian Church, 349 Fairwood Blvd., Fairhope, AL 36532. Call the church office, 251-928-8495, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. for tickets or more information.