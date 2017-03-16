Tickets for NCAA Volleyball Championship now on sale

Best collegiate teams in the country at G.S. Public Beach May 5-7

Tickets for the 2017 NCAA National Collegiate Beach Volleyball Championship are now on sale at eventbrite.com. The championship will take place May 5-7 at the Gulf Shores Public Beach. All-session general admission tickets, courtside seating and The NCAA Experience tickets are now available with prices ranging from 4175 for an NCAA Experience All-Season Pass to $20 for a one day general admission pass.

The National Collegiate Beach Volleyball Championship was named the NCAA’s 90th and national championship when Southern Cal won the crown in Gulf Shores last May. Beach volleyball is the fastest-growing NCAA sport.

The championship will have an eight-team bracket playing in a double-elimination format. Teams will consist of five pairs of players. The first team to win three of five matches will be the winner.

Data shows that on average, 60 percent of participants at a sponsoring school participate only in beach volleyball instead of playing both beach and indoor volleyball.

For more info, log on to NCAA.com/beachvolleyball.

As of March 13, these were the NCAA’s Top beach volleyball teams: 1 – Southern California; 2 – Pepperdine; 3 – UCLA; 4 – Florida State; 5 – Hawai’i; 6 – Long Beach State; 7 – Arizona; T-8 – Georgia State; T-8 – LSU; T-10 – Arizona State; T-10 – South Carolina; 12 – Stetson; 13 – Grand Canyon; 14 – California; 15 – Cal Poly.