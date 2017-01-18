Tickets on sale for Feb. 22 Mardi Gras Ball at LuLu’s

By Gabrielle Barnett

Mark your calendars for Wednesday, February 22 at 7 p.m. That’s when LuLu’s Gulf Shores will host their 5th Birds of Paradise Mardi Gras Ball presented by Krewe De Lu Roux. Feast on a delicious buffet dinner with a freshly prepared menu unique to the evening featuring an open bar with select wine, beer and liquor at this all-inclusive event.

Dress is island elegance and guests will enjoy a festive evening with live entertainment bringing funk and Motown classics to the stage again The Tip Tops. From Mobile, Tip Tops are known for “bringing the house down” entertaining guests with the best dance songs of many genres. They have graced

Join the welcoming and official coronation of the Ball’s Mardi Gras King and Queen. The King will be community leader John Blanchard, who is a co-owner of Gulf Chrysler in Foley and well known for his community involvement. John is the loving husband of Jennifer Blanchard, who was our Queen two years prior. The Queen will be devoted mother, wife, and lover of LuLu’s, Krissy Chandler Shamburger. Krissy is the Director of Professional Outreach at South Baldwin Regional Medical Center in Gulf Shores. She is also the 2018 Co-Chair for Art for Heart and currently serves on the Art for Heart Board of the American Heart Association. She is wife of Scott Shamburger and mother of two girls (5 & 2). We are delighted for this duo to become our King and Queen.

Lucy Buffett, restaurateur, author, and sister of famous crooner Jimmy Buffett, commented, “LuLu’s is celebrating Mardi Gras the only way we know how…a real party! We’ve been hosting this Birds of Paradise Mardi Gras Ball at our Gulf Shores restaurant for the past five years and it has grown into a highly anticipated, must go to event. We want the Ball to be a night to remember, and tickets are limited for the comfort and exclusivity of our guests.”

The Mardi Gras Ball is a 21 and older event. Tickets are limited and the all-inclusive cost is $65 per person. Order on-line at www.lulubuffett.com, by telephone (251) 967-5858, or at the restaurant gift shop, OR at Homeport Marina. LuLu’s is located in Gulf Shores under the Bridge, next to Homeport Marina.