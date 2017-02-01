Tickets for Snowbird Theater at SBCT go on sale Feb. 6

The twentieth annual snowbird production at South Baldwin Community Theatre in Gulf Shores will open February 14. This year’s production, Monk Ferris’ “Let’s Murder Marsha,” will be directed by Dennis Bohac. The box office will be open February 6-10 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Tickets may also be purchased on line at sbct.biz beginning February 6 at 10 a.m. Be sure to get your tickets early as they usually sell out prior to opening night. Show dates are February 14-19 and 22-26. Curtain times are 7:30 p.m. nightly with matinees only on Sundays at 2 p.m.