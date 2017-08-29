Triathlon and “Tri-It-On” Sept. 9 at Public Beach

The Brett/Robinson Alabama Coastal Triathlon celebrates its 11th year on Alabama’s beaches on Saturday, Sept. 9.

Locals and visitors are invited to participate in the long-course triathlon that will feature a 1.5K swim in the Gulf of Mexico, 40K bike ride through the Gulf State Park and 10K scenic run, or the “Tri-It-On” consisting of a 300-yard swim, 10-mile bike ride and 2-mile run. Pre- and post-race activities for both events will take place at The Hangout. To register, please visit team-magic.com.

There is also a heavy need for volunteers during this race. The Sports Commission Volunteer Incentive Program supports civic groups by contributing $40 per volunteer for each shift worked at designated sporting events. To learn about volunteering with the Sports Commission, contact Sarah Cooper at 251-947-4611 or SCooper@GulfShores.com.