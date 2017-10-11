Trunk-or-Treat Oct. 25 at Perdido Bay Methodist

If you’ve ever attended the event before, then you already know that on Wednesday, Oct. 25, the place to be for the best Halloween candy opportunity on the Gulf Coast is Perdido Bay United Methodist Church. The annual tradition will be held from 5:30-7 p.m. on the church’s Innerarity Point Rd. campus in Pensacola.

Come out and park on the front lawn, bring your lawn chairs and candy or treats, pop open the trunk (decorate if you want), and let the children come to your car. Trunk-or-Treat has become a favorite community event for area children and adults! This is a great way to encourage a safe environment for the kids to have fun without going door to door.

There will be delicious hamburgers and hotdogs for sale, and, of course, trunk loads of treats. If you plan to enter the trunk decorating contest and take ownership of the coveted “Trunk-or-Treat Trophy” for a year, please arrive well before 5:30 p.m. Friendly costumes are encouraged. For more info, call 850-492-2135