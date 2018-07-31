USCG & Marine Heroes Among Us In Pensacola

Two seagoing Coast Guard sailors spoke at the most recent Heroes Among Us series in downtown Pensacola. CDR Ben Keffer, Commanding officer, CGC Cypress, a 255- foot buoy tender – the largest naval vessel homeported in Pensacola, and Senior Boatswain’s Mate Marco Cowley shared career highlights across the spectrum of USCG Operations from drug interdiction to hurricane rescue and recovery. A status report of the two 210-foot Coast Guard Cutters now homeported in Pensacola was also provided. Any Coastie wishing to be next year’s speaker can contact Walt Viglienzone (viglie@aol.com). Heroes Among Us, sponsored by the Marine League, is held at the Veterans Memorial Park/Wall South on the last Thursday of month through October at 6 p.m. by the Marine Bell Tower (or at Rosie O’Grady in case of rain).