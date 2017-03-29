Vendor slots available for April 21 Foley Marketplace

Foley is accepting applications for vendors to participate in Foley’s Heritage Park Marketplace on April 21 & 28, May 19 & 26, and June 2 & 9. Hours for the marketplace will be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Heritage Park Marketplace provides a beautiful downtown Foley location for offering a variety of arts and crafts, baked goods, handmade soaps, plants and much more. The marketplace will overlap with the Music and a Movie in the Park which begins at 6 p.m. on those evenings. The marketplace will be closed for the Gulf Coast Hot Air Balloon Festival on May 5 and for Art in the Park on May 12. Vendors wishing to sell arts and crafts, herbs, plants, vegetables, fruits, baked goods, jellies, candy, or gift items, please contact the Heritage Park Marketplace at 251-943-1300 or email: lhula@cityoffoley.org. Entertainers scheduled Include: April 21 – Cornbred Band; April 28 – Sugarcane Jane; May 19 – Shelby Brown; May 26 – Baldwin Pops; June 2 – Groovinators; June 9 – Christina Christian.