View Mobile fireworks from USS Alabama

Enjoy fireworks from the USS Alabama during a July 4 fundraiser for Battleship Memorial Park from 7:30 – 10 p.m. on Independence Day. Enjoy live music by 1040’s band Swing, barbeque, an ice cream buffet and fireworks viewing from the decks of the historic battleship. Tickets are $50 for adults and $25 for children.

Children will receive our children’s book “Hooray for the Mighty A” and a sailor hat. Activities for children will include a reading by author Karyn Tunks, games and more. Proceeds will benefit the USS ALBAMA Battleship Foundation, Inc. and fund restoration projects at the park. For tickets visit brownpapertickets.com.