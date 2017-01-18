View From The Top condo tour Feb. 17

By Angela Martin

The Sirens of the Sea Mardi Gras krewe will present its 9th annual condo tour, “A View From The Top,” on Friday, February 17, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Save the date. It is a fun filled day for both locals and visitors. Enjoy traveling along the Gulf Coast beach road visiting the various waterfront views Gulf Shores and Orange Beach have to offer from five elegant condos. Tickets are $20 and go on sale Jan. 23 at the following locations: Wildflowers in Orange Beach on Canal Road, Orange Beach Pack & Mail in Winn Dixie Shopping Center, Beach House Boutique in Gulf Shores at Pelican Place and Jubilee Apparel & Gifts in Gulf Shores at Pelican Place

The Sirens of the Sea use the proceeds from this fundraiser to support their selected local charities including Gulf Shores High School Scholarship Fund, Sand, Sea and Stars Science and Nature Center and annual Mardi Gras activities. For more information, contact Angela Martin, 251-923-6082 or Judie Hooper, 760-685-2809.

Pictured: Angela Martin, Historian and Cindy Latiolais, President and Queen.