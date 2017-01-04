Volunteer landscapers needed for storm clean-up at Zoo

Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo, known since coming into national prominence in the aftermath of Hurricane Ivan as “The Little Zoo That Could, ” is soliciting volunteers on its facebook page to help with landscaping clean-up after a severe thunderstorm rocked Pleasure Island on Jan. 2. The storm caused structural damage (pictured), and the zoo will be closed for up to seven days. Trees and fencing were damaged, but all the animals and staff survived secure and safe.

Beginning on Wednesday, Jan. 4, volunteers are invited to help rake up storm debris. Volunteers must be at least 18 and will need a rake, gloves and closed toed shoes. For more info or to sign up, call 251-968-5732 or email info@algulfcoastzoo.org.

Although other businesses on Hwy. 59 south of Ft. Morgan Rd. and in the Little Lagoon neighborhoods also suffered damage in the storm, all were expecting to be open within 48 hours.

The Jan. 2 storm spawned at least two tornadoes in North Alabama, and four people were killed when a tree fell on their mobile home in Rehobeth (near Dothan).

The tornado-like winds and torrential rains blew down a portion of the zoo’s perimeter wall, uprooted trees and snapped limbs, crushed fences, damaged animal habitats and cages, and flooded the zoo grounds. Many birdcages were toppled over and displaced, but the only animal injured was a military macaw that sustained a broken wing. Immediate action was also taken to temporarily patch a section of perimeter fence and to make sure the animals were safe and secure from any other damage.

“The zoo staff and volunteers are tirelessly working to repair the zoo in the upcoming days,” said Patti Hall, zoo director. “We were blessed that our major structures are still standing, like the gift shop, reptile house, administration building, feed house and nursery.”

Many areas of the zoo are in need of repair and those efforts are now underway: a section of perimeter fence needs replacement, removal of fallen trees, clearing of debris and repair to habitats, restoration of interior fencing and walkways, overall clean-up of the grounds.

“It looks like it will take us a week before we can reopen to the public,” said Hall.

If you would like to help the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo with recovery efforts, please make a monetary donation at alabamagulfcoastzoo.com. Gift cards from home improvement or hardware stores: Home Depot, Lowes, Paris Ace Hardware, Gulf Shores Builders Supply, Swift Supply, would also be appreciated. Visit the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo’s Facebook page for up to date information.