Volunteers needed for Feb. 17 floating cleanup of Weeks Bay

Join the Weeks Bay Foundation and Thompson Engineering for the 2nd Annual February Floating Cleanup of Fish River and Weeks Bay on Feb. 17 from 10 a.m. noon at the Tonsmeire Resource Center, under the Fish River Bridge on Hwy. 98. This paddling cleanup is a great way to help get the trash out of hard to reach spots on our beautiful waterways. Bring your canoe, kayak, or favorite water craft and meet at the Fish River boat ramp to explore the banks of the river and bay picking up trash and recyclables. Weeks Bay Foundation will provide trash bags and nitrile gloves.