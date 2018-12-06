Wales West Arctic Express now open in Summerdale

Enjoy a steam train ride to the North Pole and visit Santa Claus with your whole family this holiday season at Wales West. Guests will travel by train through a snowy winter wonderland featuring more than 1 million twinkling lights and receive a free toy as a memento of their trip. It’s the perfect opportunity for a family photo. This special holiday tradition will also feature a petting zoo including pony rides, miniature train rides, a hay-less hayride, bounce house, and fun artificial snow. Guests may preorder tickets online or purchase at the railroad for $15; ages 2 and under enter free.

– More info: waleswestlightrailway.heartlandticket.com

– Who: Families, Children of all ages

– When: November 23 through December 24; Open Friday – Sunday, 4:00-9:00 p.m.; Starting December 12, open nightly, 4:00-9:00 p.m.

– Where: Wales West, 13670 Smiley Street, Silverhill, Alabama 36576

Pictured: Holiday fun at the 20127 Arctic Express.