Wales West Arctic Express open through Christmas Eve

Enjoy a steam train ride to the North Pole and visit Santa Claus with your whole family this holiday season at Wales West in Summerdale nightly from 4-9 p.m. through Christmas Eve. Wales West is located at 13670 Smiley St. For more info, visit waleswest.com or call 251-232-2322 or 888-569-5337.