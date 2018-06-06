Weekend yoga retreat coming to Orange Beach June 15-17

Orange Beach Yoga studio, located at The Wharf in Orange Beach, is hosting their second weekend yoga retreat June 15-17, 2018. This retreat will be held at Phoenix X condominium on the Florida/Alabama line next to the famous Flora-Bama lounge.

The theme of this retreat is Let Your Light Shine and is an extension of the retreat in January themed Get Clear In The New Year. However, Let Your Light Shine is a stand-alone event with new content.

These retreats focus on healthy and mindful eating, meditation, workshops on personal development and, of course, lots of yoga.

Since this retreat is held in the summer, there will be beach yoga and options for beach and pool time on the itinerary as well. Additionally, there is an extra section on the Friday agenda that is dedicated completely to beginners, so “Let Your Light Shine” is for all levels.

Jamie Robertson, owner of Orange Beach Yoga and leader of Orange Beach Yoga Retreats says, “It’s really exhilarating and inspiring to be around a group of motivated and kind people for a whole weekend! Then add healthy food, yoga, and activities that focus on authenticity and self-improvement.

“It’s a recipe for magic,’’ she added. “We all leave these retreats with full-hearts, new friends, and tools to live life to the max!”

Learn more on Facebook and sign up for this yoga retreat on June 15-17 go to orangebeachyogaretreats.com.