Whitehaven Insurance selling BBQ lunches for AHA Oct. 19

Whitehaven Insurance in Gulf Shores will be selling BBQ sack lunches to benefit the American Heart Assn. on Oct. 19. The lunches cost $7.50 and the sack will include a BBQ pork sandwich, beans, chips and a cookie. RVSP your order to info@whitehaveninsurance.com or 251/967-3323 by Oct 6. For any orders over 5, the company will deliver. Donations to the cause can be made directly to 2.heart.org/goto/whitehaveninsurance.