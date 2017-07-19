Willie Sugarcapps play Big Lagoon State Park Concert Series finale on Aug. 5

Willie Sugarcapps, 2013 Independent Music Award winners for Best Americana Album, will perform their original music live in the beautiful waterside amphitheatre at Big Lagoon State Park on Saturday, August 5. The concert is from 6:45-9 p.m. and tickets start at $15 (plus $2 park entry). For an additional $10, VIP ticket holders enjoy early entry, pre-show meet and greet with artists and front row seating. For more information, call (850) 377-5603. Purchase your tickets at biglagoonstatepark.com. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Friends of Pensacola State Parks. The concert is a rain or shine event. No outside coolers allowed, however beer, wine & refreshments will be available for purchase. Park entrance gate is closed at sunset, so please allow time to arrive before sunset. Big Lagoon State Park is located at 12301 Gulf Beach Hwy. in Pensacola.

Birthed from a songwriter-in-the-round jam session at Cathe Steele’s Frog Pond in Silverhill, Willie Sugarcapps is an organic outgrowth of the chemistry between five distinct musicians. Within these sessions, among the pot luck dishes served and a stage built to resemble a back porch, a connection brewed between Will Kimbrough, Crawford, Lee, Capps, and Hughes. Individually, these musicians have written, recorded, and toured throughout the US, with the likes of Jimmy Buffett, Emmylou Harris, Neil Young, Kate Campbell, Dwight Yoakam, and Steve Winwood, to name a few.