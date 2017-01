The Wreckers to play American Legion Post 99’s NYE party

The American Legion Post 99 in Foley is billing its New Year’s Even Party as the “best party in Foley for the price.’’ Open to the public, the $10 per person (pre-paid) admissions includes party favors, live music by the L.A. Wreckers and breakfast after midnight. The public is invited and patrons are asked to bring a covered dish. Admission at the door is $20. For more information, call 251-943-3114.