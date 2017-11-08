WWII Memories Exhibit at Baldwin Co. Heritage Museum through Dec.

The Baldwin County Heritage Museum’s World War I & World War II – Memories of Baldwin County Exhibit will be on display through December, as part of the 200 Alabama Bicentennial celebration.

The Exhibit features the role Baldwin County played in both Wars, from individuals serving our country to the Navy Fields that trained future pilots, the top secret “Operation Ivory Soap” that took its training at the Grand Hotel, and the Homefront. The Homefront includes the two satellite Prisoner of War Camps located in the county, U-boats in the Gulf of Mexico, War rations, sewing with feed sacks, and includes post-War “Ghost Fleet” of Liberty and Victory ships once mothball in the Mobile Delta. On Friday, October 20, the formal opening will be held at the museum from 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. with light refreshments. Call 251-986-8375 to RSVP and for more information. The Baldwin County Heritage Museum operating hours are from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. and is located at 25521 Highway 98 E.; Elberta, AL. BCMH is a member owned, non-profit 501c3 organization. Pictured: Exhibition boards with Baldwin Co. men who men who served in WWII.