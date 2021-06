Cookin’ with Carolyn Baby Blue Salad

1 (5 oz.) bag mixed spring salad greens

2 oz. crumbled blue cheese

1 orange, peeled and sectioned

1/2 pint fresh strawberries, quartered

1/2 cup Sweet-and-Spicy Pecans

balsamic vinaigrette

Toss together first 5 ingredients in a large bowl. Drizzle with 1/2 cup balsamic vinaigrette, gently tossing to coat. Serve with remaining vinaigrette. Yield: 2 servings.

Enjoy!