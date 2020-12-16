Cookin’ with Carolyn Candied Pecans

Candied Pecans

2-3/4 cups pecan halves

2 Tbsp. butter, softened, divided

1 cup sugar

1/2 cup water

1/2 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. ground cinnamon

1 tsp. vanilla extract

Place pecans in a shallow baking pan in a 250 degree oven for 10 min. or until warmed. Grease a 15x10x1-in. baking pan with 1 Tbsp. butter; set aside. Grease the sides of a large heavy saucepan with remaining butter; add sugar, water, salt and cinnamon. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly to dissolve sugar. Cover; cook 2 min. to dissolve any sugar crystals that may form on the sides of pan. Cook, without stirring, until a candy thermometer reads 236 degrees (soft-ball stage). Remove from the heat; add vanilla. Stir in warm pecans until evenly coated. Spread onto prepared baking pan. Bake at 250 degrees for 30 min., stirring every 10 min. Spread on a waxed paper-lined baking sheet to cool.

Enjoy!