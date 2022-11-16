Guided walks every Friday at Gulf State Park Pier

Join naturalists from Gulf State Park as they guide you on an exclusive tour of the Gulf State Park Pier (20800 E Beach Blvd. Gulf Shores) every Friday morning from 9-10 a.m.

Learn all about the history and excitement of this resilient landmark. There is a $2 sightseeing fee per person to walk on the pier. If you’re an overnight guest at the Park sightseeing is free. Visit the concession stand to purchase/pick up your pier sightseeing wristbands and meet at the picnic tables across from the tackle shop (weather dependent). There is also a $3 per vehicle fee to park at the pier for two hours. For people who are staying at the campground, Learning Campus and cabins, parking is free.