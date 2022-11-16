Wednesday, November 16, 2022
Latest:

Guided walks every Friday at Gulf State Park Pier

Guided walks every Friday at Gulf State Park Pier

Join naturalists from Gulf State Park as they guide you on an exclusive tour of the Gulf State Park Pier (20800 E Beach Blvd. Gulf Shores) every Friday morning from 9-10 a.m.
Learn all about the history and excitement of this resilient landmark. There is a $2 sightseeing fee per person to walk on the pier. If you’re an overnight guest at the Park sightseeing is free. Visit the concession stand to purchase/pick up your pier sightseeing wristbands and meet at the picnic tables across from the tackle shop (weather dependent). There is also a $3 per vehicle fee to park at the pier for two hours. For people who are staying at the campground, Learning Campus and cabins, parking is free.