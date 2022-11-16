Gulf Coast Art Alliance hosts Christmas Open House Dec. 3

By Destiny Brown

The Gulf Coast Arts Alliance (GCAA) hopes to put you in the holiday spirit on Saturday, Dec. 3 at the gallery’s Christmas Open House taking place from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the GCAA Gallery located in Waterway Village 225 E. 24th Ave.,Gulf Shores. This event is free to the public and invites art patrons to enjoy food, wine and music for an eventful day full of celebrating local artists and their art. Start crossing off your Christmas list with the unique, hand-crafted creations found only at the GCAA Gallery.

The gallery is located at 225 E. 24th Ave. in Gulf Shores. More info: 251-948-2627 or gulfcoastartsalliance.com. GCAA offers art classes for adults and children and ukulele and guitar lessons every Thursday. In May, the GCAA hosts Amplify, a display of art created by Gulf Shores High School art students. GCAA is also the presenting organization for the Ballyhoo Festival, held the first weekend in March each year.