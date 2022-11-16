SBCT’s A Christmas Carol opens Dec. 2 in Gulf Shores

South Baldwin Community Theatre will presentthe Young Artists production of A Christmas Carol on Dec. 2-4 and Dec. 9-11. Friday and Saturday shows start at 7:30 p.m. and the Sunday matinees start at 2:30 p.m. and Marsha Guyer is the director. Tickets are $15 for students and $20 for adults. South Baldwin Community Theater is located at 2022 West 2nd St. in Gulf Shores. For more info or to buy tickets, visit sbct.biz or call 251-968-6721. Brought to you by Mudbugs. The delightful version of Charles Dickens’s classic Christmas tale is told from a new perspective — a young boy’s grandfather. Thomas enjoys spending time at his grandfather’s prominent London business, but has trouble understanding why his grandfather would give his hard-earned money to the poor. This gives Grandfather the perfect opportunity to tell the story of Ebenezer Scrooge as he recalls it, and a traditional retelling of A Christmas Carol comes to life onstage as a play-within-a-play. As the story goes, of course, revelations brought by visiting his past, present, and future with three ghosts persuade Scrooge to turn his life around. In this beautifully written adaptation, you’ll find all of the classic Charles Dickens characters, including Jacob Marley, Scrooge’s sister Fan and even his long-lost Belle. The play ends uniquely with a heartwarming surprise for all as we learn who Thomas’ grandfather really is.