April 21 closet swap at GLYC benefits Underdogs

Gather friends and family for a fun morning of swapping clothes during the Spring/Summer Closet Swap to Benefit Underdogs scheduled on Saturday, April 21 from 8 – 11 a.m. downstairs at the Grand Lagoon Yacht Club, located at 10653 Gulf Beach Hwy.

Admission to the event, sponsored by the Pirates of Lost Treasure, is $20 and 20 nice items from your clost that youa re ready to part with, including shoes, belts, hats, purses and jewelry. Garments should be pressed and on hangers. Clothes will be accepted from 8-9 a.m.. Organizers will sort the clothes and the swapping begins at 9:30 a.m. For more info, call Jimmie Sue Walters at 850-525-1975 or Tina Morrison at 850-377-5603. Save UnderDogs is an all volunteer group of people who rescue and foster needy dogs, mostly from death row at local shelters. Dogs are kept in our homes for evaluation and are socialized in a home environment. We operate by fundraising and with personal funds, which is why we can only help a few dogs at a time. For more info, visit saveunderdogs.com.

Pictured: Hobo, a schnauzer that Underdogs is trying to place in a permanent home.