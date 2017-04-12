Big Lagoon Kiwanis Club Egg Hunt slated April 15

The Kiwanis Club of Big Lagoon’s 31st Annual Easter Egg Hunt will be held at Perdido Kid’s Park Playground on Gulf Beach Hwy. on Saturday, April 15 at 10 a.m. Children are invited to gather and find eggs placed in areas designed for each age group from (1-3), (4-5) and (6-7), thus ensuring the younger children have an opportunity to find their eggs. There will games for the kids and prizes awarded after the hunt. Parents will be able to accompany the yougest children.

The club is making a difference in the lives of the children in Northwest Florida as they voluntarily carry out the Kiwanis dream to change the world for the better.