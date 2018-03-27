Foley sponsors Saturday walking tours throughout April

Some 28 towns across Alabama will be on display during Saturday mornings in April as part of the Alabama Tourism Department’s April Walking Tours. In Foley, a variety of community leaders will lead the free tours through the historic downtown area. The hour-long tours will start at 10 a.m. on April 7, 14, 21 & 28. The tour begins at the Foley Welcome Center, corner of Highway 59 and US 98, in the heart of the city. Wear comfortable walking shoes and join us for a one hour tour that highlights Foley’s historic buildings. Call 251-943-1200 for more details.