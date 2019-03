GSPD Presents ACE Awards

The Gulf Shores Police Department recently announced its all Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Awards. An ACE is awarded to an officer who has 10 or more self-initiated felony arrests during the calendar year. This year’s honorees are K-9 Officer Seth Headley with 30 arrests, K-9 Officer Scott Hubbard with 23, Patrol Officer William Cowan with 18, Patrol Officer Justin Schulz with 11 and Field Training Officer Nick Corcoran with 10. From left are Hubbard, Cowan, Police Chief Ed Delmore, Corcoran and Headley. Schulz is not pictured.