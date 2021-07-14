15th Annual Illuminating Autism FUNraiser July 23-25 at Pirates Cove

The draw down board is up and tickets offering the opportunity to win two 2021 Jeep Wranglers are going fast (they will sell out) for the 15th Annual Autism FUNraiser at Pirates Cove in Josephine July 23-25. Separate drawdowns for the jeeps start at noon on Saturday and Sunday.

Jeep tickets are $100 each and are available at Pirates Cove and online at HighHopes4Autism.org. Only 500 raffle tickets per jeep will be sold. Tickets to the event are $10 per day, which is included in the price of a jeep raffle ticket.

The FUNraiser features three days of food and fun, a local art walk, and live music from an eclectic assortment of local musicians. Artwalk participants include Nick Cantrell, ​​​​​​​Aaron Lynn, Frankie Crawford, ​​​​​​​​​​​Loretta Brown, Maya Blume-Cantrell, ​​​​​​​​​​Anne Webb, ​​​​​​​​Erick Olsen​, ​​​​​​​​​​​Melanie Klass, ​​​​​​Caitlin McCann, ​​​​​​​​​​Kevin Cobb, ​​​​​​​Ryan Caver​​, ​​​​​​​​Tara Gifford, ​​​​​​​​​​Amy Osborn and ​​Talia Lumpkin.

The highlight of the weekend will be the drawdowns for the 2021 Jeeps, provided by Gulf Chrysler Dodge Jeep in Foley. For more info, to buy drawdown tickets or to volunteer, go to highhopes4autism.org or call (251) 986-7007.

High Hopes is the local nonprofit specializing in language development and social behavior therapy for school-age children. Founded in 2009, the school is located on the campus of Saint Benedict Catholic School in Elberta. The organization serves preschool age children and families affected by Autism Spectrum Disorder, specializing in language development and social behavior necessary for integration in a traditional classroom environment.

The funraiser annual raises around $60,000 for the non-profit, and, like the school itself, has continued to expand since 2009.

“So many people look forward to this event each year, and we couldn’t be more pleased with the community support,” said High Hopes Director Rachael Mueller. “Not only is it a fun beach weekend, but it is our center’s only fundraising source throughout the year.”

•••••

Music Schedule

Friday

7 p.m. – T-Bone Montgomery & Friends

Saturday

11 a.m. – Chris Beverly Experience​​​

4 p.m. – Kelly Poole & the Swingset

Sunday

11 a.m. – Johnny B. & the Lucky Dogs

4 p.m. – Elvis & the Promise Land