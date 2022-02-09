30th Orange Beach Seafood Fest Feb. 19 at The Wharf

Festivities include car show, music, kids zone, 100 art booths

The 30th Annual Orange Beach Seafood Festival and Car Show will be held at the Wharf on Saturday, Feb. 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. A major fundraising event for the Makos Academics Arts & Athletics Club and Orange Beach schools, the event will feature delicious food, 100 arts & crafts booths from throughout the South, and music for the whole family on two stages.

In addition, there will be a large Kids Movement Zone, sponsored by Movement Mortgage, with two bounce houses, and a huge car show – featuring antique, classic and hot rod vehicles all along Main Street.

There is no admission and plenty of parking. Volunteers from Orange Beach schools will help park cars and donations will be accepted in support of our schools.

Food will include Crawfish Pistols, Crawfish Boil, Shrimp Tacos, Fish, Red Beans and Rice, Surf & Turf Burgers, Seafood Gumbo topped with fried okra, Crab Cake and Crab Bites. There will also be kettle corn and an old-fashioned soda stand.

The Arts & Crafts booths will include handmade jewelry, custom bows and headbands, metal yard and garden art, beach-art inspired signs, homemade candles, glass bird feeders, a selection fo bbq sauces, speciality cupcakes, nautical decor, 3D cut glass wall art, Henna body art and clothing, among many other art, crafts and specialty items.

The open car show features antique, classic and hot rod vehicles. Awards are presented to Top 10 cars.

Enter for a chance to win the “first” registered golf cart in Orange Beach, which will have Permit No. 1, by purchasing a raffle ticket for a new 2021 four-seat ICON i40L golf cart. The winning raffle ticket will be announced at 3 p.m. Tickets are $25 each or 5 for $100 and are available for purchase online obmaaac.org or at the event. The golf cart was donated by Orange Beach golf cart retailer Cartiology with all proceeds benefitting Orange Beach schools. Pictured: Fun at the 2021 fest.

•••••••••••

Mako Stage Music Line-Up

9:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. – Al & Cathy

11:45 a.m. – 1:45 p.m. – Brown Barnes Band

2 p.m. – 4 p.m. – Funky Lampshades

Main Street Stage Music Line-Up

9:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. – Strickly Rivers

11:45 a.m. – 1:45 p.m. – Al Alvarado

2 p.m.-3:30 p.m. – Les Linton