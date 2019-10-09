Additional $1.3 million needed for school roadwork

Only $172,000 left of $8.8 million budget approved in May

By John Mullen

Gulf Shores is considering adding about $1.3 million to a contract initially passed for work on carline entrances, parking lots and other exterior improvements at the three campuses of Gulf Shores City Schools.

“Due to the inability for the architects to have unrestricted access to the interior of the schools prior to June 1, the planned improvements were mostly focused on exterior improvements such as travel way improvements, entryways, parking lot additions, a new bus loop, improved entrance canopies, irrigation and playgrounds,” city documents say.

That was covered when the council voted to spend about $5.7 million for the improvements on May 6 just a few weeks before the first day of Gulf Shores City Schools. On May 28, the council voted again for a budget amendment to approve a total of $8.8 million for further improvements at the campuses. With the $1.3 million change order all but $172,000 has been spent at the school.

During a work session, the agenda item on the school work said the latest improvements would concentrate on security, roofing and interior improvements.

Other improvements previously charged to this $1.3 million dollar security include high school cafeteria freezer cooling unit replacement, security camera system linked to both police dispatch and SROs, rekeying the school complex, sports practice field fencing replacement, HVAC cleaning and repair, roof patching and repair to all school campus buildings, elementary and middle school gym equipment, floor repair and painting, school system technology and hardware and miscellaneous repairs and maintenance.

A breakdown of the entire $8.8 million allotted to schools includes $5.7 million for phase one exterior improvements, $800,000 public works expenses, $1 million for professional services and the $1.3 million for security, roofing and interior improvements.

During the work session, the council also discussed:

• Authorizing the mayor to negotiate and execute a contract for Design Services to ArchitectureWorks for the Gulf Coast Center for Ecotourism & Sustainability project in an amount not to exceed $950,000.

• Awarding a bid for street resurfacing to Asphalt Service in the amount of about $653,000. Included in the project are Wedgewood Drive which would include five-foot bike lanes on each side, West Sixth Avenue and Royal Oaks Circle.

• Airbnb’s request to the council to authorize the mayor to amend the Voluntary Collection Agreement with the City to allow certain “registered hosts” to remit lodging tax on their own behalf. Airbnb began paying lodging taxes to the city in November of 2018 and during the first 10 months became one of the top five taxpayers in the city.

• Approving a contract with the Matrix Consulting Group for $100,000 to perform a projected building program analysis for the city. The analysis will assess several city buildings and facilities and for short and long-term, a recommendation as to how best to obtain efficiencies, and a building program as to how and where to meet the demands for the current and future city operations.

• Renewing a lease with J & J Enterprises to lease an existing medical office building presently occupied by Symbol Clinic. The lease will expire on Dec. 31 and there is an option to renew for one year which includes a 3 percent increase in the monthly rental fee.

• Setting a public hearing for Oct. 14 on the liquor license for The Sloop which will be located in the old Delta Blues spot under the Intracoastal Waterway bridge.

• Reappointing Asha Colvin’s to the Library Advisory Board. Her term expires on Oct. 31 and she would like to serve another four-year term.

• Issuing a franchise agreement with Gulf Limousine for the company to operate in the city.