Alabama back-to-school sales tax holiday scheduled July 16-18

Alabama’s 16th annual sales tax holiday for school-related items begins at 12:01 a.m. Friday, July 16, and ends at midnight Sunday, July 18, giving shoppers the opportunity to purchase certain school supplies, computers, books and clothing free of the state’s four percent sales or use tax. Clothing must be $100 or less. Computers, software and computer supplies have to be $750 or less, and school supplies, art supplies and instructional material must be $50 or less per item.

More than 300 cities and counties, inlcuding Foley, Gulf Shores, Orange Beach and Baldwin County, will waive local taxes for the weekend. For a list of tax free items included during the July sales tax holiday, visit revenue.alabama.gov.